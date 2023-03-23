In a very surprising turn of events, the World Cup wasn't enough to put Argentina as the most valuable national team. Read here to check out which countries are on top of the list.

Argentina finally won their third World Cup in history with brilliant performances in Qatar 2022. Though it was a very long wait, since their last title in Mexico 1986, Lionel Messi fulfilled his promise as the best player in the tournament.

In a span of only two years, Argentina became the best team on the planet winning the 2021 Copa America in Brazil, the Finalissima against Italy in Wembley and the World Cup after a thrilling final with France. Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi and many others were just sensational helping Messi to claim the only big trophy he was missing.

However, even after their recent success and a roster full of stars, Argentina are not the most valuable squad in the world. Read here to check out the suprising details and which national team sit at the top.

What national team is the most valuable?

According to a recent report from Transfermarkt, England are the most valuable national team in the world at $1.1 billion. Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham are a huge part of this. In a very suprising turn of events, Argentina are not even in the Top 3 after hoisting the trophy in Qatar 2022.

Portugal with names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are second-place on the list at $1.01 billion, while France appear as third-place with $963 million thanks to players like Kylian Mbappe or Antoine Griezmann. Argentina are all the way down to fourth place at $859 million.

After Argentina, there are many powerhouses in the list completing the Top 10: Spain ($805 million), Brazil ($692 million), Italy ($678 million), Germany ($603 million), Netherlands ($564 million) and Belgium ($541 million).