The champions of the Copa America and the Euro will face in an unmissable final. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Italy vs Argentina: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free the Finalissima in the US and Canada

Argentina and Italy, the champions of their confederations, will face each other for the Conmebol–UEFA Cup of Champions, better known as the "Finalissima". Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

The Confederations Cup was the tournament that traditionally brought together the champions of each Conference. However, in 2019 it was decided to suspend this event due to the creation of a new Club World Cup with 24 participating teams, so the game between the champions of the Euro and Conmebol could not cross.

Fortunately for the fans, it was decided to organize a tournament between the two most important confederations in the world, which was the Conmebol–UEFA Cup of Champions. It will be played by Argentina, qualified for the 2022 World Cup, and Italy, who despite their great team unusually lost the playoff against North Macedonia, missing the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Italy vs Argentina: Date

This Finalissima between Italy and Argentina that will take place at the Wembley Stadium, in London, England will be played on Wednesday, June 1 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Italy vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Italy vs Argentina

Italy and Argentina will play the Finalissima this Wednesday, June 1 at 2:45 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN in Canada. Other options: Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.

