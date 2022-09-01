After the historic loss of 7-0 against Club America, Cruz Azul visits Juarez looking for its second consecutive victory under new manager Raul Gutierrez. Here you will find how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Liga MX’s most important stretch has arrived in the Apertura 2022 with 18 teams looking for 12 spots in the finals. With the famous Liguilla in sight, Cruz Azul visits Juarez at the Olympic Stadium of that city in the Mexican border, trying to establish some momentum for the last weeks of the tournament. Here you will find the details about the game, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this match in the US. You can watch it live on FuboTV (free trial).

Juarez is on the brink of missing the Liguilla and currently holds the last spot for the playoffs. With 12 points in 11 games, the team from the border still controls its own destiny but faces a really tough rival in Matchday 12 of Liga MX’s Apertura 2022.

On the other side, Cruz Azul is living one of its toughest moments in recent years. A few weeks ago, la Maquina was humiliated 7-0 by archrival Club America and that produced the ousting of Diego Aguirre as manager of the club. Now, Raul Gutierrez, the master of Mexican Youth soccer, wants to seize his first great opportunity leading Cruz Azul as strategist in Liga MX.

Juarez vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022.

Time: 22:05 (ET).

Location: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Juarez vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 22:05

CT: 21:05

MT: 20:05

PT: 19:05

Juarez vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Juarez currently holds the last spot in the pursuit to clinch a ticket for the Liguilla. Nevertheless, the team hasn't won a match playing at home in all the Apertura 2022 (4 draws and 1 loss).

Cruz Azul is in a must win scenario with new manager Raul Gutierrez. La Maquina is just one point away of qualificaion zone and Juarez is a direct rival in the table. A victory for Los Celestes in Juarez would represent an emotional boost after that loss with America. This would be Raul Gutierrez second game after a victory in his debut against Queretaro.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Juarez vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

This Matchday 12 game of the Apertura 2022 in Liga MX between Juarez and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 and FOX Deportes.

Juarez vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

At Draftkings, Juarez, the home team, starts as favorite for the oddsmakers with a +120. Cruz Azul is +230 as the visitor and the draw is set at +220.

DraftKings Juarez +120 Draw +220 Cruz Azul +230

* Odds via DraftKings