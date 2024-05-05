Real Madrid will host Bayern for the second leg of 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

After an intense first-leg encounter, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are poised to determine the initial finalist as they clash once again in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Uncover all the vital information, including the match date, kickoff time, and a variety of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers in the United States, right here.

Real Madrid enter the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals in an unbeatable position. Over the weekend, following a 3-0 victory against Cadiz and Barcelona’s 4-2 loss to Girona, Carlo Ancelotti‘s team clinched the La Liga title. Naturally, they now set their sights on the double crown.

However, they are aware that it won’t come easy. Despite their opponents not having the best season, caution is warranted against Bayern Munich. Tuchel‘s side has the Champions League as its primary objective, and following a 2-2 draw in Germany, they understand the necessity of delivering a stellar performance to secure a spot in the final.

When will the Real Madrid vs Bayern match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals between Real Madrid and Bayern will be played this Tuesday, May 7 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern in the USA

This 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinals game between Real Madrid and Bayern will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW.