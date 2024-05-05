Lionel Messi had an epic performance for Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls. The star broke one of the most impressive MLS records.

Lionel Messi is currently the best player of the 2024 MLS season after an amazing start with Inter Miami. The Argentine legend has been unstoppable scoring ten goals in eight games.

The Herons are in first place of the Eastern Conference with 24 points in 12 matches. Following the crushing elimination against Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Messi is leading an extraordinary turnaround.

Miami are on a four-game winning streak in the MLS thanks to victories over Sporting Kansas City, Nashville SC, New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls.

Despite being 36 years old, Messi appears to be fully recovered from his muscle injuries displaying an impressive level. This suggests that he could lead Argentina to defend the title next summer in Copa America and that retirement is still far away.

Lionel Messi got an extraordinary record in MLS (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi broke another record in MLS

Lionel Messi had five assists in the game between Inter Miami and New York Red Bull. That’s a new record for a single MLS match. By the way, he registered all of them in the second half.

The previous record was held by Carlos Valderrama, Dante Vanzeir, Chris Henderson, Lee Nguyen, Dwayne de Rosario, Landon Donovan, Yimmi Chara and Leo Chu. All of them had four assists.

Furthermore, Lionel Messi also established a new record for goal contributions in a single game with 6. Considering his spectacular performances, Leo has a real chance to break the greatest individual record in MLS history: goals scored in a single season.

What is the record for most goals in a season for the MLS?

Carlos Vela has the record for most goals in a MLS season with 34 goals. The Mexican star did it for LAFC in 2019 and also recorded 15 assists. Josef Martinez is second place scoring 31 goals for Atlanta United in 2018.