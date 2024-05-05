PSG will receive Borussia Dortmund in what will the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

As Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund prepare for the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Below are the anticipated lineups for both teams. Brace yourself for an electrifying encounter that promises to captivate from start to finish.

In the second leg of this anticipated duel, as anticipated, the opening game proved to be a tough battle with both teams evenly matched. Borussia Dortmund secured a narrow 1-0 victory, which, while undoubtedly valuable, as winning is always crucial, especially when playing at home, does not ensure their advancement.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain recognize the magnitude of this opportunity—a chance to secure a spot in the final and clinch a title that has long been an obsession for the club. They are keenly aware that this may be Kylian Mbappe‘s final season wearing the Parisian colors, adding an extra layer of significance to their quest for victory.

PSG probable lineup

The Paris Saint-Germain aim to settle the series at home and secure their path to the final.

PSG possible lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Borussia Dortmund probable lineup

Borussia Dortmund secured victory on their home turf and understands that they now control their destiny in reaching the final.

Borussia Dortmund possible lineup: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug.