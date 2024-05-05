Crystal Palace will face off against Manchester United for Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Stay tuned for an in-depth preview of this eagerly awaited matchup. Discover multiple options for viewing, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.
[Watch Palace vs Manchester United live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
The closing stages of the 2023/2024 Premier League season are drawing nearer, and every point now holds significant importance, especially for teams like Manchester United, who are vying for crucial objectives. The “Red Devils” are aiming to secure qualification for the Europa League, and though the task is challenging, they currently control their own destiny.
With the exception of Tottenham, who suffered a 4-2 defeat against Liverpool, Manchester United‘s direct rivals in this battle, namely Chelsea and Newcastle, emerged victorious. Consequently, Manchester United finds themselves outside the qualification zone for the moment. To bolster their chances, they must secure a win, and they stand a good chance of doing so as they are set to face Crystal Palace, a team currently not contending for any specific objective.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (May 7)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 7)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (May 7)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 7)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 7)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW
India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: SCTV, Video
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network