Crystal Palace will receive Manchester United for the Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

[Watch Palace vs Manchester United live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The closing stages of the 2023/2024 Premier League season are drawing nearer, and every point now holds significant importance, especially for teams like Manchester United, who are vying for crucial objectives. The “Red Devils” are aiming to secure qualification for the Europa League, and though the task is challenging, they currently control their own destiny.

With the exception of Tottenham, who suffered a 4-2 defeat against Liverpool, Manchester United‘s direct rivals in this battle, namely Chelsea and Newcastle, emerged victorious. Consequently, Manchester United finds themselves outside the qualification zone for the moment. To bolster their chances, they must secure a win, and they stand a good chance of doing so as they are set to face Crystal Palace, a team currently not contending for any specific objective.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 7)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 7)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (May 7)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 7)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 7)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW

India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: SCTV, Video

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network