New York Knicks will face Indiana Pacers for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals Game 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The New York Knicks will face off against Indiana Pacers in what will be the Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals. Explore the vital details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, all available right here.

It marks the beginning of what promises to be a riveting series. A showdown that has evolved into an NBA classic, notably commemorated in the acclaimed documentary “Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks,” chronicling the fierce rivalry between these two teams and the animosity it stirred between Miller and fans, including the likes of Spike Lee, the Knicks‘ fervent supporter.

The New York Knicks secured the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, and their convincing victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round positions them as favorites for these semifinals. However, the Indiana Pacers showcased their mettle by eliminating one of the contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks, and are now poised to pursue a berth in the conference finals.

When will the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will be played this Monday, May 6 at 7:30 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Semifinals game between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, True TV.