Patrick Mahomes just made a very bold statement about the Kansas City Chiefs and their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in a span of five years during an overtime thriller in Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers.

Although the Chiefs dominated the AFC West for an eight consecutive time, there were many doubts about their chances before the playoffs. Then, head coach Andy Reid made the necessary adjustments to get on a roll facing contenderse like the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens.

There’s no doubt that Mahomes, Reid and Kelce have built a new dynasty in the NFL and, a third consecutive championship would set them apart of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, the star quarterback of the Chiefs made a very uncharacteristic move. Instead of a cautious of approach toward the 2024 season, he absolutely went all-in.

Patrick Mahomes sent a big warning to the NFL (Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes makes bold guarantee for Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes promised the Kansas City Chiefs will reach a third consecutive Super Bowl while talking about the famous ‘Corn Dog Play’ they used in previous years with Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman to beat the Eagles and 49ers respectively in the title game. It all happened in the Impaulsive podcast.

“That play was sweet. It was not supposed to go to the guy that caught the touchdown. So, ee ran the Corndog one against the Eagles. Sorry, it was a touchdown. Won the game. Then, we were going to run a fake version of that against the 49ers and then do a little shovel pass. It was wide open again.”

Then, Mahomes guaranteed they’ll do it again in New Orleans, the next venue for Super Bowl 59. Of course, that statement has sparked a massive controversy around the NFL as the quarterback is dismissing the rest of the AFC. “So, next year in New Orleans, we’re going to do it again. Put it on the table. We’re going to do it again. I’m telling you now.”