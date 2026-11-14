What happens if Mexico wins, ties or loses vs Jamaica today in first leg of 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League QFs?

Mexico begins its 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal campaign against Jamaica with a place in the Finals in sight. The opening leg could set the tone for a decisive two-match battle.

Mexico begins its title defense in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals with a challenging matchup against Jamaica. El Tri enters the knockout stage as the top-ranked team in the region and the reigning champion after lifting the trophy in 2025.

However, the Reggae Boyz earned their place in the last eight after finishing second in Group B, setting up an important test for both national teams. The first leg is scheduled for today, with kickoff set for 8:00 PM ET.

The two teams will meet again three days later, where Mexico will have home-field advantage for the decisive second leg. The QBs follow a home-and-away format, making the opening encounter an important part of the overall series.

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What happens if Mexico beats Jamaica?

If Mexico beats Jamaica in the first leg, El Tri will take an aggregate advantage into the return match and move closer to qualifying for the 2027 Concacaf Nations League Finals. A victory would not automatically secure a semifinal spot.

Santiago Gimenez #11 of Mexico before an international friendly match (Source: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The team coached by Rafael Marquez will have another opportunity to complete the job on Tuesday, November 17, when it hosts Jamaica at Estadio Monterrey. A first-leg victory would give El Tri some breathing room.

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Mexico is also playing for a direct place in the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup. The four winners of the Nations League quarterfinals will automatically qualify for that tournament, while also advancing to the Finals scheduled for March 25-28, 2027.

What happens if Mexico ties Jamaica?

If Mexico ties Jamaica in the first leg, the aggregate score will remain level heading into the second match, leaving the quarterfinal series undecided. Neither national team would have an advantage after the opening encounter.

If the teams also draw the second leg, the aggregate score will determine whether the series needs additional tiebreaking procedures. The away-goals rule will be applied first.If the teams remain level after that, extra time will be played, followed by a penalty shootout if necessary.

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What happens if Mexico loses to Jamaica?

If Mexico loses to Jamaica in the first leg, El Tri will enter the return match trailing on aggregate and needing a comeback to reach the 2027 Concacaf Nations League Finals. The defeat would put additional pressure on them.

They would still have 90 minutes to turn the series around. A victory in the second leg could erase Jamaica’s advantage, depending on the first-leg score, and potentially force the matchup into the competition’s tiebreaking procedures.

However, if Jamaica wins the series on aggregate, Mexico will miss out on the Nations League Finals. The defeat would also mean losing the opportunity to secure direct qualification for the 2027 Gold Cup through the quarterfinals.

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For El Tri, though, losing the series would represent a significant setback, as the team would miss the opportunity to defend its Nations League title and would have to take a longer route toward Gold Cup qualification.

Key takeaways