Jamaica vs Mexico LIVE: King scores in the Concacaf Nations League QF first leg! (3-0)

Jamaica and Mexico renew their rivalry today with the second half now underway, and you can follow every key moment, highlight, and goal right here in our live blog.

The second half is officially underway in Kingston as Jamaica and Mexico square off in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal tie. After qualifying for the knockout round, the Jamaicans aim to surprise the favorites in this series, with potential scenarios confirmed for this game.

With a coveted spot in the Concacaf Nations League Finals on the line—and next week’s decisive second leg set to take place on Mexican soil—the result of this opener carries massive weight. Playing in front of a passionate home crowd gives the Reggae Boyz a prime opportunity to seize early control of the series right from the opening whistle.

Follow every goal, highlight, and key moment from Jamaica vs. Mexico right here in our liveblog coverage on Bolavip US.