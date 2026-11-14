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Jamaica vs Mexico LIVE: King scores in the Concacaf Nations League QF first leg! (3-0)

Jamaica and Mexico renew their rivalry today with the second half now underway, and you can follow every key moment, highlight, and goal right here in our live blog.

Renaldo Cephas of Jamaica fights for the ball.
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesRenaldo Cephas of Jamaica fights for the ball.

The second half is officially underway in Kingston as Jamaica and Mexico square off in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal tie. After qualifying for the knockout round, the Jamaicans aim to surprise the favorites in this series, with potential scenarios confirmed for this game.

With a coveted spot in the Concacaf Nations League Finals on the line—and next week’s decisive second leg set to take place on Mexican soil—the result of this opener carries massive weight. Playing in front of a passionate home crowd gives the Reggae Boyz a prime opportunity to seize early control of the series right from the opening whistle.

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Follow every goal, highlight, and key moment from Jamaica vs. Mexico right here in our liveblog coverage on Bolavip US.

62' - JAMAICA SCORES (3-0)

KING SCORES FROM THE PENALTY SPOT.

60' - Penalty for Jamaica (2-0)

Referee awarded a penalty for Jamaica.

58' - Referee is watching a potential penalty (2-0)

Jamaica could be awarded a penalty for a foul from Jesus Gallardo.

55' - Mexico seems lost (2-0)

After the second goal from Jamaica, the Mexicans seem confursed on the field.

52' - Jamaica seems more comfortable on the field (2-0)

Mexico is watching how Jamaica is controlling the ball and making it difficult for them to score a goal.

50' - Jamaica is controlling the ball (2-0)

Despite having a 2-0 advantage, Jamaica is looking for another goal.

48' - Mexico is stunned (2-0)

After a surprising second goal, Mexico seems stunned after this goal.

46' - JAMAICA SCORES (2-0)

Cephas makes a personal play and scores against Rangel.

45' - Second half underway (1-0)

Referee blows his whistle and the second half is underway!

45' - Halftime (1-0)

The referee blows his whistle and we entered halftime.

43' - Jamaica is defending the result (1-0)

Mexico wants to score the equalizer and Jamaica is defending the result.

40' - Cephas keeps creating danger (1-0)

With the intention to make things work in Mexico's area, Jamaica is using Cephas to create danger and score the second goal of the game.

38' - Mora is trying to score (1-0)

After a great play, Mexico almost find a space to score its first goal of the game.

35' - Mexico is being dominated by Jamaica (1-0)

The Reggae Boyz are trying hard to make things happen through counter attacks and they are almost taking care of business.

32' - WAITE SAVES JAMAICA (1-0)

Quinones was alone in Jamaica's area and goalkeeper Waite saved what could have been the equalizer.

30' - Mexico is looking for the equalizer (1-0)

The Mexicans want the equalizer after Jamaica found the first goal of the game.

27' - JAMAICA SCORES (1-0)

An own goal in a corner kick gives Jamaica the lead in the score.

25' - Jamaica is getting better on the field (0-0)

With great performances in the left side of the field, Jamaica is trying to get free kicks and creates chances to score.

23' - Jamaica is trying to recover the ball and create danger (0-0)

Cephas appears as the player to create dangerous situations, as there is expectation for Jamaica with the steals in Mexico's area.

20' - Jamaica is leaving big spaces in the defense (0-0)

Mexico is trying hard to cross the ball above the defenders, but this time Gimenez couldn't take advantage of the situation.

18' - Mexico is getting better on the field (0-0)

With great performances from its wings, Mexico is trying hard to make things happen in the game.

15' - Jamaica wants to steal the ball (0-0)

With a high pressure on Mexico's area, Jamaica wants to steal the ball and find a space to create its first dangerous situation of the game.

13' - Jamaica is just defending (0-0)

Mexico starts to take more control of the ball in the game.

10' - Mexico and Jamaica are very cautious (0-0)

Without risking too much, both teams are not creating too much dangerous situations.

8' - A slow start in Kingston (0-0)

Both teams are not in the highest possible speed, and the matchup starts to get a bit bored.

6' - Mexico wants to create danger through counter attacks (0-0)

With Mora and Gimenez in the lead, Mexico is trying to combine its passes, in order to create dangerous chances for their team.

4' - Jamaica wants to get closer to Mexico's area (0-0)

With its wings, Jamaica is trying to get closer to Mexico's area and try to score the first goal of the game.

2' - Mexico has the first chance of the game (0-0)

A free kick from the edge of the area almost enters the goal, but the ball hit the wall.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Referee blows his whistle and the first half is underway!

Both teams are ready to play

Jamaica and Mexico are on the pitch for the protocolary acts at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

Both teams head back to their locker rooms

Jamaica and Mexico have headed back to the locker rooms to make their final preparations ahead of kickoff in this Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal match.

Key absences for Mexico today

Mexico enters the quarterfinal series without injured striker Raul Jimenez, omitted midfield pillars Edson Alvarez and Luis Chavez, and left-out attackers Hirving Lozano, Orbelín Pineda, and Henry Martin. Additionally, Rodrigo Huescas, Obed Vargas, Andres Montano, Isaías Violante, and Armando Leon were cut from the final 23-man matchday roster in Kingston, leaving them in the stands for the first leg.

Key absences for Jamaica today

Jamaica enters the quarterfinal series heavily depleted across every line, led by the absence of veteran captain and goalkeeper Andre Blake (groin injury). Leon Bailey, Demarai Gray, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and strikers Shamar Nicholson and Bailey Cadamarteri are stripping the forward line of pace, hold-up play, and proven finishing.

Mexico lineup

Mexico's starting XI: Raul Rangel; Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Gilberto Mora, Erik Lira, Luis Romo; Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Gimenez, Julian Quinones.

Jamaica lineup

Jamaica's starting XI: Jahmali Waite; Joel Latibeaudiere, Richard King, Miguel Freckleton, Ronald Webster; Kyle Ming, Karoy Anderson, Courtney Clarke; Renaldo Cephas, Javon East, Kaheim Dixon.

Today's referees

Mario Escobar will serve as the center referee for today’s match between Jamaica and Mexico, joined by assistant referees Luis Ventura and Humberto Panjoj. This is the rest of the officiating:

  • Referee: Mario Escobar (Guatemala)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Luis Ventura (Guatemala)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Humberto Panjoj (Guatemala)
  • Fourth Official: Bryan Lopez (Guatemala)
  • VAR: Tatiana Guzman (Nicaragua)
  • Assistant VAR: Annays Rosario (Puerto Rico)

Jamaica vs Mexico H2H

Mexico holds a dominant historical advantage over Jamaica, claiming 21 wins, five draws, and just three defeats across 29 official meetings since 1963 while outscoring the Reggae Boyz 72–15.

El Tri enters their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matchup unbeaten in the last six encounters (four wins and two draws), a streak highlighted by a 3–0 victory in the 2023 Gold Cup semifinals and a 1–0 group-stage win at the 2024 Copa America.

Jamaica's only triumphs in the series remain a pair of 1–0 World Cup qualifying wins in Kingston in 1996 and 2008, alongside a memorable 1–0 upset in the 2017 Gold Cup semifinals.

Start time and how to watch

Jamaica vs Mexico is set to start at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) in Kingston, Jamaica. You can follow this game live in the USA on TV Channels: TUDN, Univision, and Live Stream: ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App.

Welcome to our live blog!

Welcome to our live blog of Jamaica vs Mexico!

The Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals first leg is set to be played today in Kingston, and you can follow all the action with minute-by-minute updates.

Stay with us and don't miss a single thing!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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