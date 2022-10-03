Pep Guardiola can presume he has coached top players, but of course Lionel Messi is the biggest one. Now he is managing Erling Haaland at Manchester City and he knows what is the main difference between both forwards.

Pep Guardiola reveals which is the main difference between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

"The difference is that Erling [Haaland] maybe needs all his mates [to score], but when he is there is unbelievable," said Pep Guardiola in an interview after the victory against Manchester United. "[Lionel] Messi has the ability to do it by himself."