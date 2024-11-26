Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Warriors' Steve Kerr explains his controversial minutes strategy for Stephen Curry

Steve Kerr explained his decision regarding Stephen Curry’s playing time during the Golden State Warriors’ 128-120 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA regular season.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors (R) and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors look on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors (R) and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors look on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena

By Gianni Taina

The Golden State Warriors missed a big opportunity to bounce back after their loss to the San Antonio Spurs, falling to the Brooklyn Nets in a 128-120 defeat during the NBA regular season. One of the biggest talking points from the game was head coach Steve Kerr’s decision to limit Stephen Curry’s minutes at a critical juncture in the game.

Curry was subbed out late in the third quarter when the Warriors held a nine-point lead. However, by the time he returned at the start of the fourth quarter, Brooklyn had surged ahead with an insurmountable 25-11 run. Kerr later explained that Curry’s playing time is carefully managed to ensure his energy.

We usually pencil him in for 32 [minutes], and we like to keep it around that number,” Kerr said during his postgame press conference at Chase Center. “We were able to give him a good rest in the first half because the second unit was playing really well.”

Advertisement

I don’t love to run him the whole fourth quarter, and I like to have him close with some energy,” Kerr added. “So that means if we can give him that last eight minutes — generally, I feel pretty good about that. But at that point, Brooklyn was rolling, and we couldn’t slow them down.”

Advertisement
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Tyrese Martin #13 of the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Tyrese Martin #13 of the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Curry reflects on team adjustments

Despite Warriors‘ tough loss, Curry focused on the team’s evolving offensive strategies and emphasized the importance of staying adaptable as rotations continue to shift.

Advertisement
NBA News: Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on second straight loss for the Warriors

see also

NBA News: Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on second straight loss for the Warriors

“We’ve had some bright spots early in the season,” Curry said. “These last two games have definitely left a sour taste, but we’ve given ourselves a little cushion with a renewed mindset on how we’re trying to create offense—no matter who’s on the floor. We’re still playing 12 guys, so we have to adjust, no matter who’s in the rotation.”

What’s next for the Warriors?

The Warriors will look to rebound as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, November 28. Following that matchup, Golden State face a challenging road trip with games against the Phoenix Suns on November 30 and the Denver Nuggets on December 4.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

ALSO READ

How LeBron James still dominates the NBA at nearly 40: Former Lakers teammate reveals the secret
NBA

How LeBron James still dominates the NBA at nearly 40: Former Lakers teammate reveals the secret

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has scored more goals since turning 30?
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has scored more goals since turning 30?

Lane Kiffin sends straightforward message to Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss players on playoffs' chances
College Football

Lane Kiffin sends straightforward message to Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss players on playoffs' chances

NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes something clear regarding the team's upcoming games
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes something clear regarding the team's upcoming games

Better Collective Logo