NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes something clear regarding the team's upcoming games

The current situation of the Jacksonville Jaguars this season in the NFL has undoubtedly fallen short of expectations. Despite the negative results, there is still optimism within the franchise to turn things around, as veteran head coach Doug Pederson made clear.

After regaining energy during the Week 12 bye, the team led by Trevor Lawrence will face a tough divisional matchup against the Houston Texans at home. While the quarterback’s presence remains uncertain, the coach made it clear how they will approach the final stretch of the season.

“We’ve got to keep working,” Pederson said. “We’ve got to keep trying to, as a staff, put our players in position to make plays on the field. Ultimately, the players execute the game plan. Again, last week was about trying to find ways to do that.”

The experienced HC also stated: “We’re going to implement some things and really kind of get back to some things that I think were successful, have been successful for us. Whether it’s rhythm, tempo, whatever, to try to get things going. Ultimately, we’ve got to focus as a staff, as players, and just continue to do our jobs.”

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the third quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Will Trevor Lawrence play against the Texans?

Trevor Lawrence’s absence for several weeks was a significant blow to the team. The shoulder injury sidelined the former Clemson star for two games, and it was Coach Doug Pederson who provided an important injury update.

“Trevor is going to practice today and then we’ll see where it’s at from there. It’ll just be a toleration thing with him. We’ll find out today. We’ll see where Trevor is at today. Then he’s got tomorrow off, come in and get treatment. And you know, [we will] see where he’s at on Wednesday, how he feels,” Pederson explained. “He’s feeling better today, so that’s positive.”

Head coach Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars speak before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

What’s next for the Jacksonville Jaguars?