Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes something clear regarding the team's upcoming games

Ahead of a crucial NFL's Week 13 matchup for the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Doug Pederson knows how to bounce back from this difficult situation.

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesHead coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By Matías Persuh

The current situation of the Jacksonville Jaguars this season in the NFL has undoubtedly fallen short of expectations. Despite the negative results, there is still optimism within the franchise to turn things around, as veteran head coach Doug Pederson made clear.

After regaining energy during the Week 12 bye, the team led by Trevor Lawrence will face a tough divisional matchup against the Houston Texans at home. While the quarterback’s presence remains uncertain, the coach made it clear how they will approach the final stretch of the season.

“We’ve got to keep working,” Pederson said. “We’ve got to keep trying to, as a staff, put our players in position to make plays on the field. Ultimately, the players execute the game plan. Again, last week was about trying to find ways to do that.”

Advertisement

The experienced HC also stated: “We’re going to implement some things and really kind of get back to some things that I think were successful, have been successful for us. Whether it’s rhythm, tempo, whatever, to try to get things going. Ultimately, we’ve got to focus as a staff, as players, and just continue to do our jobs.

Advertisement
Doug Pederson

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the third quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Will Trevor Lawrence play against the Texans?

Trevor Lawrence’s absence for several weeks was a significant blow to the team. The shoulder injury sidelined the former Clemson star for two games, and it was Coach Doug Pederson who provided an important injury update.

Advertisement
NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers clarifies situation regarding injury scans

see also

NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers clarifies situation regarding injury scans

Trevor is going to practice today and then we’ll see where it’s at from there. It’ll just be a toleration thing with him. We’ll find out today. We’ll see where Trevor is at today. Then he’s got tomorrow off, come in and get treatment. And you know, [we will] see where he’s at on Wednesday, how he feels,” Pederson explained. “He’s feeling better today, so that’s positive.”

Trevor Lawrence Doug Pederson

Head coach Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars speak before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

  • vs Houston Texans, December 1st
  • vs Tennessee Titans, December 8th
  • vs New York Jets, December 15th
  • vs Las Vegas Raiders, December 22nd
  • vs Tennessee Titans, December 29th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

ALSO READ

NBA News: Jaylen Brown believes Celtics teammate deserves 6th Man of the Year trophy
NBA

NBA News: Jaylen Brown believes Celtics teammate deserves 6th Man of the Year trophy

NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson offers strong self-criticism despite win over Chargers
NFL

NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson offers strong self-criticism despite win over Chargers

How LeBron James still dominates the NBA at nearly 40: Former Lakers teammate reveals the secret
NBA

How LeBron James still dominates the NBA at nearly 40: Former Lakers teammate reveals the secret

NBA News: Warriors' Steve Kerr explains his controversial minutes strategy for Stephen Curry
NBA

NBA News: Warriors' Steve Kerr explains his controversial minutes strategy for Stephen Curry

Better Collective Logo