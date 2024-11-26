Lane Kiffin sends straightforward message to Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss players on playoffs' chances

Ole Miss suffered a frustrating 24-17 loss to the Florida Gators during their visit to Gainesville. It marked the Rebels’ third defeat of the season and left them on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff. However, a very remote chance remains, and head coach Lane Kiffin used it as fuel for his message to Jaxson Dart and the rest of the team ahead of the game against Mississippi State.

The bye week after the dominant victory over Georgia may have been costly for Ole Miss. On their return to action the Rebels were outplayed by a Gators side that has found its rhythym as of late and has completely turned the page on their initial half of the season.

Though far-fetched, the door hasn’t shut on Ole Miss’ playoffs hopes. They must win over their state rivals, Bulldogs, and hope for some upset scores around the NCAA. It’s enough to hope, at least. Kiffin remains confident on his players and on that note he issued a strong message regarding the possibility of making the postseason.

“There should be so much motivation, to keep the Egg Bowl here, that trophy here, and win this game and play really well,” Kiffin stated, via On3. “But if that’s added and helps them, knowing the Playoffs are still alive, and they get kind of their shot to show everybody on a national stage.

Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin, awaits the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl trophy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I usually don’t ever speak about those things [Playoffs] to the team, because it’s one week at a time, but I did a few weeks ago say, ‘Hey, if that’s what motivates you and gets you to prepare better and stuff,’ you know, I’ve talked about that before with them. I would’ve thought after the game, that was out, but so many different things happened, with us being the early game, and percentages are now saying that’s alive, so I did tell them that.”

Rebels may be without star WR Tre Harris

Tre Harris returned to the lineup in Gainesville after sustaining a groin injury against the LSU Tigers on October 12. The wideout was sidelined for three straight weeks as he missed the games against Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Georgia. However, he re-aggravated the injury during the game versus the Gators and his status for the season-finale with the Bulldogs remains unclear.

Through eight games in the season, Harris tallies 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns. His absence is felt in the offense, although Dart’s numbers may not showcase it. During Harris’ inactivity, Dart threw for 1,025 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception. Kiffin offered an update on the wideout’s status as the team gears up for a pivotal clash with Mississippi State.

“He’s still figuring it out,” Kiffin said. “Getting some different opinions on it. So, I don’t know much more than that right now. Just a freak situation. He got hit right on the same injury.”

Kiffin’ Ole Miss record against Mississippi State

Lane Kiffin was introduced as the 39th head coach in Rebels history in 2019, signing a lucrative contract that sits him among the highest paid coaches in the league. Since Kiffin’s first season at the helm in 2020, the Rebels and Bulldogs have met and battled in the Egg Bowl in four opportunities. Ole Miss prevails victorious with a 3-1 record against their Magnolia State’s opponents.

Last 5 Egg Bowls

2023: Ole Miss 17-7 Mississippi State

2022: Ole Miss 22-24 Mississippi State

2021: Ole Miss 31-21 Mississippi State

2020: Ole Miss 31-24 Mississippi State

2019: Ole Miss 20-21 Mississippi State