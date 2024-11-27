Aaron Boone is a name that resonates strongly in baseball, not only for his historic home run in the 2003 American League Championship Series but also for his current role as manager of the New York Yankees.

Since taking the helm in 2017, he has led the team to consistent playoff appearances, solidifying his position as one of the most prominent figures in MLB. But beyond his on-field accomplishments, his net worth has grown.

Thanks to his career as a player, his transition into broadcasting, and, of course, his role with one of the wealthiest and most prestigious teams in baseball, his fortune has soared. Here’s a closer look at all of it…

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Aaron Boone’s net worth?

Aaron Boone, the current manager of the New York Yankees, has had a remarkable career both as a player and a coach. As of November 2024, he has a net worth of $20 million, according to Sportskeeda and Marca.

Advertisement

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees makes a pitching change during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 16, 2023. (Source: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Advertisement

After retiring from playing, he transitioned to sports broadcasting before taking on the role of Yankees manager in 2017. Since then, he has led the team to numerous playoff appearances, solidifying his financial success.

Advertisement

He has been a central figure for the team, as under his leadership, the team has gone far. Thanks to this, Boone also solidified his relevance, securing high-profile contracts.

His legacy with the team has been further strengthened by the fact that his contract was extended through 2025. His salary is estimated at $3 million annually for the 2024 MLB season, with potential for future increases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to his career as a manager, he is part of a family with a rich baseball tradition. His father, Bob Boone, was also a prominent MLB player, which provided Aaron with a privileged starting point in the world of sports.

Aaron Judge’s real estate holdings

Aaron Boone and his family reside in Greenwich, Connecticut. The manager has owned several properties, including a home in Scottsdale, Arizona, which he listed for sale at $2.69 million in 2015.

Advertisement

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks with members of the media during a press conference ahead of the MLB London Series games between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 28, 2019. (Source: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Although there isn’t a detailed public record of all his real estate holdings, he has shown interest in luxurious properties in exclusive areas. One of the most notable examples is the Rose Hill Compound in Water Mill, located in the Hamptons.

Advertisement

This $64.99 million house spans 12.75 acres of waterfront land and features various amenities, such as a guest house, tennis court, swimming pool and private dock, according to Mansion Global and Benzinga.

Additionally, as a California native, he has also been linked to luxury properties in Beverly Hills, such as the 71 Beverly Park mansion, valued at $79.5 million. This property includes lavish facilities​.

Advertisement