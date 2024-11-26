Floyd Mayweather issues ruthless warning to Jake Paul over potential Canelo fight after Tyson bout

The controversy in boxing continues as Floyd Mayweather slams Jake Paul's ambitions to challenge Canelo Alvarez after his fight with Mike Tyson.

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather doesn’t mince words when weighing in on Jake Paul‘s ambitions to face Canelo Alvarez following his unanimous victory over Mike Tyson on November 15.

Paul, the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer, has been making noise in the boxing world with his eye-catching statements and challenges. Paul threw a direct provocation at Canelo Alvarez, one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of the moment.

The idea of a confrontation between Paul and Alvarez has generated divided opinions. While some see Paul as a disruptive figure who is revitalizing boxing, others question his level and his ability to compete against a boxer of Alvarez’s stature.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While he recognizes Jake Paul‘s talent for self-promotion, Mayweather doubts his ability to compete against professional boxers. “For what he’s doing, it’s good, but once he fights a real actual fighter, it’s going to be bad.”, he stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Floyd Mayweather thinks about a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul fight?

Floyd Mayweather, who knows Canelo’s skill and toughness firsthand, doesn’t hesitate to share his opinion. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Mayweather didn’t hold back, warning: ‘He’d get [expletive] up by Canelo,’ Mayweather said. ‘There’s no way he’d win—he’d get demolished.'”

Advertisement

see also Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul? Co-promoter drops intriguing insight after Mike Tyson fight's success

Could Floyd Mayweather face Jake Paul in the ring?

Mayweather recalled his confrontation with Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, in 2021. Although it was an exhibition bout, Mayweather clearly dominated the fight. Despite Jake Paul’s provocations, Mayweather showed no interest in facing him at the time.

However, things could have changed. Mayweather is now open to the idea of fighting Jake Paul, but under certain conditions. “I’d fight him in a real fight in the weight that I’m at,” Mayweather said, referring to his natural weight of 147 pounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Canelo Alvarez agree to fight vs. Jake Paul?

Canelo Alvarez hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of facing Jake Paul in the future, but for now he’s focused on his professional career. Despite the criticism and predictions against him, Jake Paul continues to generate interest and controversy in the boxing world.

Paul’s ability to attract attention and his determination have led him to an unexpected level of success. However, a matchup with Canelo Alvarez seems to be too big of a challenge, even for someone as bold as Jake Paul.