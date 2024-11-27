NFL News: Dan Campbell, Jared Goff lose key weapon on the Detroit Lions

With the sole goal of continuing to rack up wins in pursuit of the long-awaited playoff berth, Dan Campbell‘s Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears in Week 13 of the NFL. However, it’s not all good news for Jared Goff and company, as they already know they’ll be without a key offensive player for this crucial game.

The player in question is none other than the talented WR Kalif Raymond, who suffered a severe foot injury in his last game against the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday and has been placed on the Injury Reserve.

The news was confirmed by journalist Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “The #Lions are placing WR Kalif Raymond on Injured Reserve, source says, because of the foot injury he suffered last Sunday. He’s expected to return and could play again before the regular season finishes. Either way, he’s almost certainly back for the playoffs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The experienced 30-year-old player was injured during his last game with the Lions and will miss, for now, the next four games with his teammates. Those close to him are optimistic about his return in time for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Kalif Raymond #11 of the Detroit Lions celebrates as he walks off the field after the Lions defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 47-9, at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

The feelings of his teammates regarding Raymond’s injury

Kalif Raymond is not only one of the most lethal weapons in the Lions’ offense but also one of the most beloved figures within the team. Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the most talented players on Dan Campbell‘s roster, expressed his regret over his teammate’s injury but is confident that Raymond will come back stronger than ever.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers may get key Russell Wilson teammate back vs Bengals

“I’ve always had the most respect for Kalif Raymond. When he went down — if he’s laying down on the ground for more than five seconds, it’s probably something, not serious, but he’s probably hurting really bad,” said Amon-Ra St. Brown. “I’m just glad stuff came back pretty positive for him. I’m excited for him, I know he’ll be back and ready to go for us.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver of the Detroit Lions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goff spoke about the trust given to him by his coach

Goff has grown exponentially in recent times in Detroit, and much of that is thanks to the trust given to him by his coach Dan Campbell. Regarding this situation, the QB made a huge confession about his head coach.

“I think there were moments where Dan could have turned his back on me,” Goff said, via The Athletic. “He was the head coach on a team that was 0-10-1, and then at the end of the season we were 3-13-1. Could’ve done it then; could’ve done it in the middle of that first season; could’ve done it the next year when we were 1-6 to start. And he never did. And I’m thankful for that.“

Advertisement

The trust placed by the coach in his starting QB has been key to the player’s development over these weeks. Goff is undoubtedly one of the most important pieces for the Lions so far this season.