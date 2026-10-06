How old will Lionel Messi be when Argentina plays the 2030 World Cup?

Lionel Messi is retiring from international action with Argentina, but in any case, what will his age be by the time the 2030 World Cup rolls around?

Argentina will try to stay relevant in the soccer world without Lionel Messi, who is retiring from international action. However, there is a chance that he’ll still be active playing at a club level once the 2030 World Cup comes by, and he surely will tempt the coaching staff is that is the case.

By 2030’s World Cup, Lionel Messi will be 43 years old (turning 43 during the tournament, having been 42 when it kicks off) when the 2030 FIFA World Cup takes place. One must wonder if he will be active by that time. Without Messi, there is a clear before and after for Argentina.

Messi will face Benin in his Argentina farewell, and there’s a reason why. However, if he is still active there will always be the question on whether he should go or not to the 2030 World Cup.

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The 2030 World Cup will be tempting for Messi too

The 2030 World Cup is a very special edition of soccer’s biggest tournament. It will be the 100th-year anniversary of the World Cup, and for a prominent star like Messi, it sure should be tempting to participate in the biggest stage imaginable.

All this comes with a caveat, Messi must still be playing and doing so at a high level. Also, Messi’s drive is not like many others, he is a different breed, so it will take some convincing. But, the fact that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity could be the pitch for him.

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Who would be playing instead of Messi in 2030?

The natural replacement for Lionel Messi is already balling out for Argentina and his name is Nico Paz. The Como attacking midfielder scored already for the ‘Albiceleste‘, and has shown that his talent is good enough to guide Argentina.

Of course, reaching Messi’s level is basically an impossible task, but Paz is poised to be one of the best players in the world in the near future. Alike Messi, he is a left-footed wizard that can create chances out of nowhere.

Key takeaways

Lionel Messi will be 43 years old during the 100th-anniversary 2030 FIFA World Cup.

during the 100th-anniversary 2030 FIFA World Cup. The 2030 tournament marks a once-in-a-lifetime 100th anniversary edition of the World Cup.

edition of the World Cup. Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz is positioned as Argentina’s long-term Messi successor.