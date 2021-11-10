Paul Pogba is out with an injury for the next two months, given his contract situation it may be the last time the World Cup winner has suited up for Manchester United.

The saga that has been the contract talks between Paul Pogba and Manchester United took a big twist on Monday night. While on international duty with France, Pogba injured his right thigh while training with the current World champions, and the evaluations are not good. Pogba is expected to miss two months as he rehabs his thigh, an injury that will push the 28-year-old right into the winter transfer window.

It is no secret that Manchester United and Pogba have had contract extension talks for well over a year. The £89 million record signing at one point stated that he was willing to extend his stay at Old Trafford, but talks have collapse as Pogba has made high wage demands and the Manchester United brass do not want to sign him for such a high salary.

Pogba’s current contract expires at the end of the current Premier League season, and the French star can sign a precontract at the start of the winter transfer window or United can sell him to get something if Pogba leaves. Here is why Pogba’s contract talks have stalled, and which clubs are interested in him.

Paul Pogba contract talks with Manchester United

According to The Sun, contract talks between the two parties hit a wall with Manchester United front office upset with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola. The brass at the club believe that Pogba has a difficult inner circle and that they have made proper offers to the player, which have all been rejected. Raiola at one point was working on a deal to make Pogba the highest paid player at Manchester United.

If Pogba were to walk on a free transfer, there are plenty of world class teams interested in his signature. Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG, and Barcelona have all been linked with the World Cup winner.