Manchester United and Crystal Palace will face each other for Matchday 16 of the 2021/22 Premier League. Here, check out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Manchester United will host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford for Matchday 15 of the 2021/22 Premier League. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

Finally, Ralf Rangnick will take charge of Manchester United for the first time at this match. The home side is coming off after a 3-2 home win over Arsenal on Thursday, and before that they drew 1-1 with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Palace suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Leeds United on Tuesday. The visitors will try to break a negative run of three matches without winning, with two losses and a draw. They are in 11th place in the table.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 9.00 AM (ET).

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Storylines

In the series between these two sides, Manchester United have been the best team with 38 wins in 59 matches. Meanwhile, Palace have won only on nine occasions and they have drawn 12 matches. Their last encounter for Premier League ended up in a goalless draw.

How to watch or live stream Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in the US

The match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace for the 2021/22 Premier League to be played on Sunday, December 5, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to DraftKings, Manchester United are the favorites to win this match with odds of -180, while Crystal Palace have odds of +550. A tie would end up in a +310 payout.

DraftKings Manchester United -180 Tie +310 Crystal Palace +550

