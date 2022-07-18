The Manchester United will face Crystal Palace in a friendly game. Find here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United will play against Crystal Palace this Tuesday, July 19 at the Melbourne Cricket ground, Australia in what will be a friendly preparatory game for the 2022-2023 season. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country.

The "Red Devils" have had a very bad season, especially taking into account the expectation they had generated with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the team. However, they were left out of almost all the competitions they played early, and they did not even qualify for the Champions League, so this season they will try to reverse what they have done.

The Crystal Palace season could be said to have been inconsequential. They did not fight for any of the competitions in which they participated, but they did not suffer from relegation either. This year, therefore, they will seek to achieve more ambitious goals such as qualifying for an international tournament, for which of course there is nothing better than starting a good preparation with a friendly against a strong team like Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United will play against Crystal Palace in this friendly game this Tuesday, July 19 at the Melbourne Cricket ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Australia: 8:10 PM

Bahamas: 6:10 AM

Bangladesh: 4:10 PM

Barbados: 6:10 AM

Belize: 4:10 AM

Botswana: 12:10 PM

Brazil: 7:10 AM

Brunei: 6:10 PM

Burundi: 12:10 PM

Cameroon: 11:10 AM

Canada: 6:10 AM

Eswatini: 12:10 PM

Ethiopia: 1:10 PM

Fiji: 10:00 PM

France: 12:10 PM

Gambia: 10:10 AM

Germany: 12:10 PM

Ghana: 10:10 AM

Guyana: 6:10 AM

India: 3:40 PM

Ireland: 11:10 AM

Italy: 12:10 PM

Jamaica: 5:10 AM

Kenya: 1:10 PM

Lesotho: 12:10 PM

Liberia: 10:10 AM

Malawi: 12:10 PM

Malaysia: 6:10 PM

Malta: 12:10 PM

Mauritius: 12:10 PM

Mexico: 5:10 AM

Namibia: 12:10 PM

Netherlands: 12:10 PM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:10 AM

Pakistan: 3:10 PM

Papua New Guinea: 8:10 PM

Philippines: 6:10 PM

Portugal: 11:10 AM

Rwanda: 12:10 PM

Sierra Leone: 10:10 AM

Singapore: 6:10 PM

Solomon Islands: 9:10 PM

South Africa: 12:10 PM

South Sudan: 12:10 PM

Spain: 12:10 PM

Sri Lanka: 3:40 PM

Sudan: 12:10 PM

Tanzania: 1:10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 6:10 AM

Uganda: 1:10 PM

UK: 11:10 AM

United States: 6:10 AM (ET)

Zambia: 11:10 AM

Zimbabwe: 11:10 AM

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10 Play, Paramount+, 10 Bold

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Ghana: StarTimes App

Guinea: StarTimes App

International: Palace TV

Irlanda: MUTV, MUTV Online

Kenia: StarTimes App

Nigeria: StarTimes App

Rwanda: StarTimes App

Sierra Leone: StarTimes App

South Africa: StarTimes App

Tanzania: StarTimes App

Uganda: StarTimes App

UK: MUTV Online, MUTV

Zambia: StarTimes App

