Mazatlan and Chivas Guadalajara face off on Friday, November 5, on the final matchday of the 2021 Torneo Apertura regular season. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the Liga MX in the US.

Mazatlan vs Chivas: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in the US

The 2021 Torneo Apertura regular season concludes this weekend in a thrilling final matchday with plenty at stake. Mazatlan and Chivas clash on Friday, November 5, aiming to secure a place in the playoffs, but maybe only one of them achieves that goal. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this Liga MX game in the US.

After a great start to the competition, Beñat San Jose's men suddenly fell apart in the Mexican league and wasted what could have been a perfect opportunity to enter the postseason comfortably.

On the other hand, Guadalajara have struggled throughout the whole campaign and their latest results have been even poorer. Marcelo Michael Leaño's side, therefore, arrives at this clash under extreme pressure.

Mazatlan vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Time: 11 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio de Futbol El Kraken

Mazatlan vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 PM

CT: 10 PM

MT: 9 PM

PT: 8 PM

Mazatlan vs Chivas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Mazatlan may have upset the reigning champions Cruz Azul in the opening round of the Apertura, but they couldn't build on that victory. They come from a painful defeat to Necaxa, who won 2-1 at the death.

But Chivas aren't in a better spot whatsoever. Things haven't gone well for them from the very beginning as Victor Vucetich didn't seize his opportunity to turn the team's fortunes around. But with Leaño, Guadalajara have also struggled, and last weekend's defeat to Tigres extended their winless run to three matches.

This will be just the third meeting between these two sides. Mazatlan have yet to defeat Chivas, who claim the victory once, while the other encounter between them finished level.

Mazatlan vs Chivas: 2021 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Standings

After 16 rounds of play, these two arrive at the final matchday with a lot to play for. Both will have their playoff aspirations on the line, as Mazatlan sit 11th with 20 points, while Guadalajara are one place below them just one point shy. Chivas are currently in the last playoff spot, but Atletico San Luis, Pachuca, Pumas UNAM, and Juarez are right behind them.

How to watch or live stream Mazatlan vs Chivas in the US

The game to be played between Mazatlan and Chivas Guadalajara on Matchday 17 of the 2021 Torneo Apertura will be broadcast in the US on Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, and TUDN.com.

Mazatlan vs Chivas: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel sees the visitors as slight favorites as Chivas have +135 odds, while Mazatlan have +210 to produce a shock, and a tie would result in a +200 payout.

FanDuel Mazatlan +210 Tie +200 Chivas +135

* Odds via FanDuel.