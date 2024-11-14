Where to watch Jamaica vs USA live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Jamaica face USA in the first leg League A quarterfinals of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Here's the key info for the game, including the date and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Jamaica and USA will face each other in the first leg of the League A quarterfinals in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Fans in the U.S. can tune in with all the key details—match date, kickoff time, and live streaming options—at hand, making it easy to catch every moment of the action.

This Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal showdown between the United States and Jamaica is shaping up to be one of the tournament’s most anticipated matchups. The USA enter as the heavy favorite to claim the title, yet recent encounters with Jamaica have been anything but routine for the Americans.

Jamaica have shown resilience and strong performances, making it clear they won’t go down easily. With the USA aiming to assert their dominance and Jamaica looking to pull off a major upset, this clash promises to deliver an exciting battle.

When will the Jamaica vs USA match be played?

Jamaica will take on USA in the first leg League A quarterfinal of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League on Thursday, November 14. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Damion Lowe of Jamaica – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Jamaica vs USA: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to Jamaica vs USA in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Jamaica and USA will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: TUDN