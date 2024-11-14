Messi starts for Argentina vs Paraguay: Lineups for Matchday 11 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi is set to play one of his final matches of the year on Thursday as Argentina face Paraguay in South American World Cup qualifying. Coach Lionel Scaloni has assembled a formidable attacking trio, pairing Messi with two other stars.

Argentina currently lead the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, edging closer to securing their spot in the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Their next challenge comes against Paraguay in Asuncion, where coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to give Lionel Messi a place in the starting lineup, anchoring an attack designed to overwhelm opponents.

Messi will reprise his role on Argentina’s front line, with freedom to roam and minimal defensive responsibilities. Complementing him will be Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez , both enjoying exceptional form for their respective clubs.

Martinez scored six goals for Inter Milan this season in Serie A, while Alvarez netted seven for Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. This trio showed its potential last month, when Messi dazzled with a hat-trick and two assists against Bolivia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina’s lineup vs. Paraguay

Argentina’s starting lineup is: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.

Advertisement

Scaloni also boasts a star-studded bench, including Geronimo Rulli, Gonzalo Montiel, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso, and Alejandro Garnacho, providing options to inject fresh energy as needed.

Advertisement

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina claps hands with Julian Alvarez of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay

Advertisement

Paraguay’s lineup vs Argentina

Paraguay have endured a rocky start to the qualifiers, including two coaching changes in their first six games. However, under Gustavo Alfaro’s leadership since August, the team has found new life and climbed into contention for a World Cup spot.

Alfaro, an experienced Argentine coach, is known for crafting disciplined strategies that can frustrate even the strongest opponents. Paraguay will likely adopt a compact, defensively oriented approach against the reigning world champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alfaro’s probable starting XI is: Roberto Fernandez; Gustavo Velazquez, Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso; Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Damian Bobadilla; Miguel Almiron, Julio Enciso; Antonio Sanabria.

see also Where to watch Paraguay vs Argentina live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

South American Qualifiers: Matchday 11

Thursday’s clash between Paraguay and Argentina headlines Matchday 11 of the South American qualifiers, with several other pivotal matches on the schedule. Brazil, led by Vinicius Jr., face a tricky away test against Venezuela, while Ecuador host Bolivia. On Friday, the standout fixture sees Uruguay take on Colombia in what promises to be an intense battle, while Peru square off against Chile.