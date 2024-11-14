Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Philadelphia Eagles take on Washington Commanders in a Week 11 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
© IMAGO / Icon SportswirePhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

By Leonardo Herrera

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face the Washington Commanders in a Week 11 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find all the game details below, including kickoff time and streaming options for viewers in the USA, so you won’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Week 11 kicks off with a high-stakes clash as the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, both jockeying for top positions, go head-to-head. The Eagles enter with a 7-2 record and an impressive five-game winning streak they’re eager to stretch to six.

Meanwhile, the Commanders, holding a 7-3 record, aim to bounce back after a close loss to the Steelers. A win would elevate Washington to 8-3, a significant boost in the standings as they seek to keep pace at the top.

When will the Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders match be played?

Philadelphia Eagles face Washington Commanders in the Week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Thursday, November 14, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

Jayden Daniels of Washington Commanders – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders in the USA

This NFL game between Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial)Other options: Amazon Prime.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

