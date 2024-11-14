Mike McCarthy sent a strong message to the Dallas Cowboys about a possible final run to make the playoffs.

Mike McCarthy is facing his last opportunity to keep the job as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. In order to do that, he has to produce a remarkable comeback from a 3-6 record without Dak Prescott.

It’s a very complicated challenge considering the schedule still features tough rivals like the Houston Texans, the Washington Commanders, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles.

That’s why, in one of the the biggest debates in the NFL, fans and experts wonder if it’s time for the Cowboys to forget about the Super Bowl and focus on a high draft pick.

Will Mike McCarthy sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract and, although he won’t be fired before the season ends, Jerry Jones might want a fresh start by bringing a new head coach.

During the last few days, many reports point at Deion Sanders as an option to replace him, but, even facing adversity, McCarthy still thinks there’s a chance to make the playoffs.

“I’m never going to try to be somebody else. I think it’s important for all of us to operate in that phase, because we were all brought here for a reason. We’ve done good things together. So, we need to continue to work and stay convicted to that commitment.”

Do the Cowboys still have a chance for the playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys are currently three games behind the No.7 spot in the NFC which belongs to the Green Bay Packers. Even in this scenario, Mike McCarthy believes in an epic finish.

“If anything, these moments really confirm who you are and why you’re here. That’s the way I look at it. I think this is an incredible opportunity for this football team. What’s in front of us. To be in this valley of adversity, to come out of this would be a great story. This is a great opportunity for us. I tell these guys repeatedly, just enjoy this. This is something you can really learn from for the rest of your life.”

