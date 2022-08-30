Mexico play against Paraguay for a the 2022 International Friendly game. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Mexico and Paraguay meet in a 2022 International Friendly game. This game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 31, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The visitors have nothing to lose but playing against a big team is always important. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Mexico have a Qatar 2022 ticket in their pocket but there are still things to fix as their offensive attack continues to struggle to win games against big teams. They are one of the big CONCACAF favorites to play in the upcoming World Cup.

Paraguay will not play in Qatar but they want to start a new rebuilt process for what will be their future squad as a national team. Paraguay's most recent game was in United States, they played against South Korea and tied 2-2.

Mexico probable lineup

Mexico has a good local league, Liga MX, so they will have no problem finding the best players and thus have a strong squad to reach Qatar 2022 with offensive or defensive gaps.

Tata Martino, Mexico's head coach, is a controversial manager who was harshly criticized during the WC Qualifiers but apparently he knew how to lead the Mexican team on the path of victories to ensure their spot in the standings.

This is the likely Mexico’s lineup for this game: Carlos Salcedo, Kevin Álvarez, Israel Reyes, Emilio Lara, Luis Reyes, Uriel Antuna, Sebastián Córdova, Erick Sánchez, Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Eduardo Aguirre.

Paraguay probable lineup

Most of the Paraguayan players play in other countries like Mexico, United States and Canada and others are playing in Europe. But during the WC Qualifiers they had to play against big South American teams like Ecuador, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina and Colombia.

The strategy of Paraguay and their manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto is to find a way to get the best players available for what will be the future WC Qualifiers round. The last time they played in a World Cup was in 2010.

This is the likely Paraguay’s lineup for this game: Antony Silva, Ivan Piris, Bruno Valdez, Alexis Duarte, Luis Zarate, Ivan Torres, Marcos Gomez, Matias Galarza, Lorenzo Melgarejo, Diego Gomez, Derlis Gonzalez.