Curacao vs Nicaragua: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Concacaf Nations League game on September 27, 2026

Curacao and Nicaragua will meet at Stadion Ergilio Hato in Willemstad on September 27 for a League A, Group A match in the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League. With both teams chasing a top-two finish, here’s how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Curacao vs Nicaragua Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Sunday, September 27, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Curacao vs Nicaragua in the USA

Curacao vs Nicaragua will be available in the United States through FOX Soccer Plus, with streaming coverage available via Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Curacao vs Nicaragua for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new customers, and its official Curacao-Nicaragua match page currently advertises the game with the option to “Try for free”.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Curacao and Nicaragua face each other in Group A of the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League, with both teams beginning a four-game group stage in a format where there is little room for dropped points. The group also includes Costa Rica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic, and only the top two finishers will advance to the quarterfinals.

Deveron Fonville #24 of Curacao (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For Curacao, this Nations League campaign comes immediately after the biggest achievement in the country’s soccer history: qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time. FIFA highlighted Curacao’s historic qualification and its status as the smallest nation by population to appear at a World Cup. The team will now look to carry that momentum into the start of a new Concacaf cycle.

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Nicaragua also enters the competition after making progress during the 2026 World Cup qualifying cycle. The team reached the final round of Concacaf qualifying for the first time, and it now begins a new chapter under Argentine coach Juan Cruz Real, who was appointed in April.

FIFA notes that Nicaragua opened this new cycle with a 0-0 draw against South Africa and a 4-0 loss to Paraguay in friendlies, meaning the Nations League provides an immediate opportunity to establish a stronger competitive rhythm.

What time is the Curacao vs Nicaragua match?

The match kicks off on Sunday, September 27, at 8:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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