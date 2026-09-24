Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Concacaf Nations League game on September 24, 2026

The Dominican Republic host Nicaragua at Estadio Cibao FC in the opening match of the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League League A. With both teams beginning their Group A campaigns, here is how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Thursday, September 24, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua in the USA

Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua will be available to viewers in the United States on FOX Sports 2 (FS2). The match will also be available to stream through Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial on its listed plans, although the company notes that free trials may not be available on every plan and that the offer can change.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua marks the opening day of Group A in the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League League A. The group also includes Costa Rica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago and Curacao, with each team playing four matches during the September-October group stage — two at home and two away.

Rafael Nunez #9 of Team Dominican Republic (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The game is particularly significant for the Dominican Republic because this is the country’s first appearance in League A of the Concacaf Nations League. Marcelo Neveleff‘s team earned promotion to the top tier and will now face a much more demanding schedule, beginning with Nicaragua at home. The Dominican federation’s 23-player squad includes European-based players such as Mariano Diaz, Junior Firpo and Pablo Rosario.

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Nicaragua also enters the tournament in League A after moving up from League B. The team is beginning a new cycle under Juan Cruz Real, who is taking charge of his first official Nations League matches with the national team.

Nicaragua’s opening stretch includes away games against the Dominican Republic and Curacao before facing Costa Rica and then returning home to play the Dominican Republic.

What time is the Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match?

The Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua match kicks off on Thursday, September 24, at 8:00 PM ET. Concacaf and the Dominican Football Federation both list the game for 8:00 PM local time in the Dominican Republic.

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