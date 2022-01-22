Oscar had admitted that he has held talks with Barcelona about a possible January move to Camp Nou. Now, the attacking midfielder is reportedly working to resolve his contract with Shanghai in order to join the Blaugrana on a six-month free transfer.

Former Chelsea midfielder, Oscar has disclosed that Barcelona have held talks with his entourage, with a January move to the Nou Camp seeming quite plausible. Once a highly-regarded talent, the Brazilian has been playing in China for Shanghai Port after leaving Stamford Bridge in 2017 in a €60 million deal.

However, he has been associated with returning to Europe in recent days. In addition, it had been revealed that Barcelona were interested in securing his talents ahead of a possible transfer to Catalonia.

Spanish boss Xavi Hernandez has already added Ferran Torres of Manchester City, and veteran defender Dani Alves, and he wants to bolster his team even more. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old's contract in China runs until 2024, and he makes almost £540,000 per week, but he is willing to accept a salary cut.

Oscar is working on ending his China contract amid Barcelona talks

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, the playmaker has begun discussions with Shanghai to negotiate on the contract's termination. In the meantime, Oscar has suggested that he is ready for the move, revealing the talks with the Blaugrana: "Barcelona contacted my agency about this possibility since they were aware that football in China would be suspended until March. Perhaps, Barca are going through a terrible period right now.

"I was notified about their interest to sign me, and I think they are still figuring it out. They have a problem with new signings, and they would still have to work out negotiations with my club. They want me to join them until the conclusion of the season. We are still discussing, and it's still going on, but there is this issue with the new additions, which I'm sure Dani Alves has dealt with. It's terrific to see a big club taking an interest in you.

"Barcelona are now unable to register new players and is working to resolve the situation; in the meanwhile, I will speak with my agent to see if we can work anything out. It would be a fantastic chance for me, as well as for Barcelona. I'm in fantastic shape here, and it would be fantastic for my career", he told TNT Sports in Brazil.

.