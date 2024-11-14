Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian get encouraging news as top recruit commits to Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning and Steve Sarkisian received exciting news looking ahead to next season, as a top recruit in the 2025 class committed to the Texas Longhorns.

The Texas Longhorns have enough on their plate this season to be looking far into the futre. However, they cannot give any advantages to its competitors and must focus on bringing in the next generation of great players. On that topic, the heir to the QB position Arch Manning and head coach Steve Sarkisian learned some encouraging news as one of the top recruits in the 2025 class announced his commitment to the University of Texas.

Another elite talent is headed for the Forty Acres. Since Sarkisian’s arrival in Austin, the Longhorns have become an enticing destination for nation’s top recruits. Arch Manning’s commitment to the program has also been instrumental in drawing more young stars.

Although Arch hasn’t seen the field much this season, especially since Quinn Ewers’ return from injury, the 19-year old college football sensation is looking forward to becoming the main guy in Texas. Though Manning has drawn comparisons to great talents, he can’t win by himself. As a star defensive recruit joins the burnt-orange nation, Manning may have a great defense to back him up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Four-star CB Graceson Littleton announced his commitment to Sarkisian‘s program, after initially pledging to Clemson. Once Texas got in the race for the cornerback, Littleton visited the campus in Austin and made up his mind.

Advertisement

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns leading the team in before vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Austin USA

Advertisement

“I chose Texas because of their stability right now along with their culture,” Littleton said, via On3. “Their defensive scheme makes them a great fit for me too. I think over the last four years, they’ve only continued to grow and they continue to bring in great players. I feel like I could be developed there as well.”

Advertisement

see also Steve Sarkisian warns Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers and Longhorns players ahead of Arkansas game

Texas gears up for Arkansas’ rivalry bout

Though the news of Littleton’s commitment are a big motive for celebration, the Longhorns are currently under duress and must prepare for one of their biggest weekends on the NCAA season. Up next, the Longhorns will visit the Razorbacks in what is set to be a marquee matchup in the SEC.

The Longhorns enter as big favorites, although the scale evens up in rivalry clashes. Arkansas dominated Texas 40-21 when they last met in 2021. However, that’s been a long time ago and Texas is not the same team they were during Sarkisian’s first year at the helm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t know what Darrell Royal did to Arkansas back in the day, but they absolutely hate our guts,” Sarkisian said.”Heck of a challenge going to Arkansas here Saturday. We all know about the rivalry and what it means to the University of Texas, what it means to Arkansas. Last time we went there things didn’t go so well for us. Hopefully, we can put a better foot forward against them in this ballgame.“