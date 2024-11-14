NFL News: Dolphins clarify Tyreek Hill's status for key game vs Antonio Pierce's Raiders

Tyreek Hill looked recovered against the Los Angeles Rams, but his presence in the next game against Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders was in doubt, so the Miami Dolphins clarified the situation.

The Miami Dolphins do not want their playoff hopes to end for good, and to do so they must defeat the Las Vegas Raiders in the Week 11 game of the 2024 NFL season. Head coach Mike McDaniel’s team has resolved the situation with Tyreek Hill, who is a key player in the offense. Antonio Pierce, the head coach of the opposing team, is following the case closely.

Hill had minutes against the Los Angeles Rams in the Monday Night Football game, collecting three receptions and a touchdown. The Dolphins wide receiver appeared to have recovered from his wrist injury, but doubts about his status have surfaced in recent hours as the 30-year-old did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

The Dolphins shared information that Hill’s absence was due to the fact that the practice was actually a practice. The Dolphins wide receiver was on the field during Thursday’s regular practice and participated normally, suggesting he will be able to play against Pierce’s Raiders.

Hill played in every game for the Dolphins this season, recording 37 receptions for 462 yards and just two touchdowns, the lowest single-season total of his career to date. Sunday’s game looks like an ideal opportunity to see him back on the field.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins enters the field to face the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Key moment of the season for the Dolphins

The Dolphins have clearly not had an easy season, with a serious injury to now recovered quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a lack of big name trades down the stretch. A 3-6 record puts the season on an uphill climb for the Miami franchise, which is virtually forced to pull out a win in each of its upcoming games to contend for the Wild Card.

Other players are ready to play for the Dolphins

The Dolphins get more faces back from the roster to play Pierce‘s Raiders, who are 2-7 on the season and have no major aspirations for the future other than to complete the schedule. The Las Vegas franchise is on a five-game losing streak.

However, despite the opponents, every game is crucial. That’s why the Dolphins would again count on left guard Robert Jones and safety Jordan Poyer, who were also at Thursday’s practice after being listed as out on Wednesday.

