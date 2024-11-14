Where to watch Costa Rica vs Panama live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Costa Rica face Panama in the first leg League A quarterfinals of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Here's the key info for the game, including the date and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

The toughest phase of the Concacaf Nations League is here: the quarterfinals, where four group-stage qualifiers face off against the continent’s top-ranked teams. Among the matchups, Panama vs. Costa Rica stands out as a much-anticipated rematch.

Recently, Panama have consistently come out on top in this rivalry, a shift from past encounters where Costa Rica often held the edge. Now, Costa Rica are determined to break Panama’s dominance in a first leg that promises plenty of excitement.

When will the Costa Rica vs Panama match be played?

Costa Rica will play against Panama in the first leg League A quarterfinal of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League on Thursday, November 14. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Panama midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Costa Rica vs Panama: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to Costa Rica vs Panama in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Costa Rica and Panama will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: Concacaf Go.