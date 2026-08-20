NY Giants, John Harbaugh may have revealed the real reason to trade Daniel Faalele

A revealing clue during the Giants’ joint practice could explain why John Harbaugh was willing to trade Daniel Faalele.

The New York Giants’ decision to trade Daniel Faalele to the Jacksonville Jaguars came as a surprise, particularly because the offensive lineman had joined the team this offseason after previously working under John Harbaugh in Baltimore.

However, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan offered an interesting theory about why the Giants may have felt comfortable moving on from Faalele. They received a 2027 sixth-round pick in the trade, while their offensive line depth could have played a major role in the decision.

“Thought it was extremely notable that next in line behind Francis Mauigoa at Thursday’s joint practice was Josh Ezeudu. He took first-team reps at right guard the rest of practice. Perhaps the trade of Daniel Faalele was because the Giants like what they’ve seen from Ezeudu?”

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What happened to Francis Mauigoa?

The timing is particularly interesting because Francis Mauigoa had to leave the practice early after suffering a stinger. With the rookie unable to continue, Ezeudu stepped into his place and handled first-team reps at right guard.

If the Giants liked what they saw from Ezeudu in that role, it could have strengthened their belief that they had enough depth to move Faalele and collect a future draft pick instead.

Ezeudu has an intriguing opportunity because the Giants have been searching for reliable depth along the interior of their offensive line. The former third-round pick has experience at both guard and tackle, giving Harbaugh another versatile option if injuries force the team to reshuffle their front.

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For now, Raanan’s explanation remains a theory rather than a confirmed reason from the Giants, but the sequence of events is certainly notable. Faalele was traded shortly after Ezeudu received an extended look with the first team, and they clearly believes their remaining offensive line depth is sufficient.

If Ezeudu continues to impress under Harbaugh, the decision to send Faalele to Jacksonville could ultimately prove to be an indication that the Giants already had a possible replacement on the roster.