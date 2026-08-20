With Odell Beckham Jr. shining, NY Giants draw trade interest around WR room

Odell Beckham Jr.'s strong preseason is a signal to the rest of the NFL that the New York Giants may be willing to part with a depth wide receiver, and reports indicate some teams have already knocked on New York's door.

The New York Giants are thrilled with what they’ve seen from Odell Beckham Jr. so far. Obviously, all that matters is what happens when the 2026 NFL season gets underway, but so far, so good. With the veteran wideout proving to be yet another reliable target for Jaxson Dart, teams around the league are wondering if another intriguing member of the WR room could be made available. It seems the Giants have a lot of mouths to feed. Maybe one too many.

Even though Malik Nabers skipped the Giants’ joint practice with the Dolphins for strategic reasons, he is still expected to be the main receiving option. Darius Slayton and Odell would follow, while rookie Malachi Fields continues to grow into a bigger role by the day. That raises the question of Darnell Mooney, whom the Giants signed in free agency. According to reports around the NFL, teams are calling to ask New York about its $10 million wideout.

“I’ve heard that there have been teams that have been asking around Mooney, and if he’s available from the Giants,” Art Stapleton reported on North Jersey. “Not talking about teams that want to find a WR1 or WR2, but teams that want to find a WR3 or WR4 that fit their scheme. I think the Giants will be willing to deal one of those players.”

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Why it would make sense

Of course, it would come as a surprise if the Giants traded Mooney before the 2026 NFL season even began. Only months ago, they handed him a one-year contract worth up to $10 million. Still, this is the NFL, and anything can happen.

Although Mooney brings an interesting skill set and the ability to become the Giants’ main slot threat, and perhaps a solid second option behind Nabers, his floor may also be low. If New York considers that Mooney hasn’t shown enough or that other wideouts fit its scheme better, then it would make sense to sell while the asking price is relatively high, especially with teams operating with urgency to make a last-minute addition before the 53-man roster cuts.

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As noted by Stapleton, a team like the Houston Texans, who will be without Jayden Higgins for the 2026 season, could be a frontrunner for Mooney and may even pay more than the Giants once thought they could get in return. As in every decision, there’s a risk-reward.

NY Giants must take risks

It could backfire just as easily as it may be a home-run hit for New York. What will the reaction in East Rutherford be if another wide receiver goes down injured and fans wonder what Mooney could’ve done replacing him? Only time will tell.

One thing is clear, though: New York can’t walk into the 2026 campaign scared to take chances. That’s exactly what cost the franchise so many bleak years in the past, and it would be tripping up with the same stone should they adopt that mentality once again.

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In more ways than one, Beckham Jr.’s return to the Big Apple feels like the Giants are getting a second chance to work out what went wrong seven years ago. Most NFL franchises never get such a second chance, so the G-Men better make the most of it.