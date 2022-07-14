Brazilian winger Raphinha is ready to join Barcelona from Leeds after the two teams had reached an agreement this week. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Blaugrana.

After months of discussions, Barcelona are on the brink of signing Raphinha in the summer transfer window. Official confirmation of the move was provided by well-regarded media source Fabrizio Romano after the two teams had worked out the last details.

It has been revealed that the Catalan club would pay an upfront price of €58 million to capture Leeds' sensation. In an effort to entice the Premier League side, the Blaugrana have included a number of performance-related add-ons in the player's contract.

According to Romano, the total value of the add-ons might be as high as €9 million, implying a total operating cost of roughly €67 million. Joan Laporta's side had triggered their second financial lever before the deal has been concluded, making the move imminent.

Raphinha's contract with Barcelona

It has been announced that Raphinha would be joining the Blaugrana on a five-year deal. While Premier League outfit Chelsea were interested, he already had a deal with Barca, and his agent, Deco, played an important part in making the transfer possible. For the last several months, the Portuguese agent had been in advanced discussions with the Camp Nou club about a deal that would tie him up until the summer of 2027.

How much will Raphinha make a week?

Gerard Moreno, a writer for Leeds-live.co.uk, claims that Raphinha's annual wage at Barcelona might reach €6 million per year. In this way, he would be able to compete alongside Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, two other recent additions to the team.

Taking into account his €6 million annual salary, the Brazilian winger would earn about €500,000 per month or €115,000 a week. That would make it nearly €23,000 a day, or around €2,900 per hour, or €120 per minute.