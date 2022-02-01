The former Brazilian World Cup winner turned in his ranking on who is the best striker in the world, find out why Erling Haaland ranked third!

Real Madrid and Brazil legend Ronaldo states Erling Haaland is only the third best striker in the world

Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima knows a thing or two about putting the ball in the back of the net, Ronaldo is only behind Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer of the World Cup. Ronaldo made a career of scoring fantastic goals and making incredible runs, showcasing his unquestionable skill.

Ronaldo, whose career saw him score 352 goals in 518 games and score 62 goals in 98 games for Brazil and win 18 titles, none bigger than two FIFA World Cups, has been retired well over 10 years now. The former Real Madrid striker turned team owner gave an interview to Marca where he ranked the best strikers at the moment.

Ronaldo ranked Karim Benzema as the best striker in the world, with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski a close second, but Erling Haaland came in third and here is why.

Ronaldo on Erling Haaland

In the Marca interview the Brazilian great stated, "Benzema in my opinion, but Lewandowski is very close. Haaland will become very strong, maybe even number one, but he doesn't have the technique of the top two."

Another who heaped a lot of praise was Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who may make a move to Real Madrid in the summer, "(Mbappe) is very strong, he has that speed and coldness in front of goal that will lead him to be number one” said the Brazilian great.