Real Madrid will battle Sevilla at Santiago Bernabéu to continue solidifying their lead in the standings on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, FuboTV (free trial) is going to be available.
The journey has been outstanding for Real Madrid this season. Not only they have a three-point advantage over Barcelona, but also they secured a spot in Round of 16 in the Champions League with two matches to go. They are undefeated after 14 appearances in all competitions, so they are the clear favorites in this bout. For coach Carlo Ancelotti the good news could be the return of key goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois following a one-month absence due to an injury.
As for Sevilla, it’s safe to say they renewed their hopes under Jorge Sampaoli. Although they only won one of their last four games, they are undefeated since the Argentine arrived. The other good thing about that streak is that they were able to score in all those contests. Their 14th place in the standings is far from the expectations, so they need to pick up the pace quickly.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid will receive Sevilla at Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Saturday, October 22.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
