Real Madrid vs Sevilla: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2022-2023 La Liga online for free in your country

Real Madrid will battle Sevilla at Santiago Bernabéu to continue solidifying their lead in the standings on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, FuboTV (free trial) is going to be available.

The journey has been outstanding for Real Madrid this season. Not only they have a three-point advantage over Barcelona, but also they secured a spot in Round of 16 in the Champions League with two matches to go. They are undefeated after 14 appearances in all competitions, so they are the clear favorites in this bout. For coach Carlo Ancelotti the good news could be the return of key goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois following a one-month absence due to an injury.

As for Sevilla, it’s safe to say they renewed their hopes under Jorge Sampaoli. Although they only won one of their last four games, they are undefeated since the Argentine arrived. The other good thing about that streak is that they were able to score in all those contests. Their 14th place in the standings is far from the expectations, so they need to pick up the pace quickly.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid will receive Sevilla at Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Saturday, October 22.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (October 23)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (October 23)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (October 23)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (October 23)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 23)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 23)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (October 23)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Go

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App

Costa Rica: Sky HD, VIX+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: DirecTV Sports

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: Voot Select, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: FreeSports TV UK, LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones UHD, Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2

Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

UK: LaLigaTV, FreeSports TV UK

United States: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes