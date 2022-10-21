Real Madrid will battle Sevilla at Santiago Bernabéu to continue solidifying their lead in the standings on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, FuboTV (free trial) is going to be available.

The journey has been outstanding for Real Madrid this season. Not only they have a three-point advantage over Barcelona, but also they secured a spot in Round of 16 in the Champions League with two matches to go. They are undefeated after 14 appearances in all competitions, so they are the clear favorites in this bout. For coach Carlo Ancelotti the good news could be the return of key goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois following a one-month absence due to an injury.

As for Sevilla, it’s safe to say they renewed their hopes under Jorge Sampaoli. Although they only won one of their last four games, they are undefeated since the Argentine arrived. The other good thing about that streak is that they were able to score in all those contests. Their 14th place in the standings is far from the expectations, so they need to pick up the pace quickly.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid will receive Sevilla at Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Saturday, October 22.

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (October 23)
Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (October 23)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (October 23)
Indonesia: 03:00 AM (October 23)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (October 23)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 23)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 23)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (October 23)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Go
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports 
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium 
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO 
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga 
Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App 
Costa Rica: Sky HD, VIX+ 
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia 
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark 
Ecuador: DirecTV Sports 
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1 
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga 
India: Voot Select, Sports18 HD, Sports18 
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia 
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
Ireland: FreeSports TV UK, LaLigaTV 
Israel: One Sport 
Italy: DAZN 
Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live 
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3 
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia 
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD 
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select 
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand 
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga 
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play 
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland 
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal 
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1 
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD 
Senegal: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P 
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+ 
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga 
South Korea: SPOTV ON 
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones UHD, Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2 
Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden 
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6 
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA 
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3 
UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 
UK: LaLigaTV, FreeSports TV UK 
United States: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes