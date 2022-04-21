River Plate and Atletico Tucuman clash at El Monumental Stadium on Matchday 12 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

River Plate and Atletico Tucuman will meet at Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium (El Monumental), Buenos Aires, on Matchday 12 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here is all the detailed information about this Argentine League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free-trial).

El Millonario are second in the standings with 22 points, five behind Racing, which is in first place with 27 points. In its last match, River Plate played with substitutes and lost 1-0 to Talleres. “It is a match that serves to draw conclusions. We prepared as much as we could with a lot of changes and it didn't work out. It was difficult and we did not get what we expected. When things don't work out, you have to recognize it and move forward", Marcelo Gallardo said.

On the other hand, El Decano are making a bad tournament. Atletico Tucuman are at the bottom of the standings with 6 points, won one game, tied 3, and lost 6. In addition, the team managed by Juan Manuel Azconzábal has not won in seven games. Before facing River Plate, Atletico Tucuman will play against Defensa y Justicia on Thursday, April 21.

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Date

River Plate and Atletico Tucuman will face each other at El Monumental Stadium on Sunday, April 24, on Matchday 12 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman

The game to be played between River Plate and Atletico Tucuman on Matchday 12 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (Free-trial). Other options: ViX.