River and Atletico Tucuman face each other in a game valid for Matchday 2 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

River Plate will play their first home game in this 2022 Argentine League when they host Atletico Tucuman for Matchday 2. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

The team led by Marcelo Gallardo did not have the best start in this 2022 Argentine League, since in their visit to Defensa y Justicia they could not score goals and the game ended 0-0. The "Millonarios" will seek their first victory in the championship with the advantage of playing at home in order to reach the top of the standings.

In the case of Atletico Tucuman, they also come from a draw in Matchday 1 against Colon 1-1, a result that was not bad for the Tucuman team since they started losing the game and ended the game with 10 players. The “Decanos” need to get as many points as possible this tournament as they are very close to the relegation zone.

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium, Belgrano, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Without taking into account the games of amateur periods, second division or National Cups, these two rivals have faced each other a total of 8 times, with a clear predominance of River Plate in the statistics who never lost to Atletico Tucuman. There were 4 victories for the "Millonarios" and 4 draws.

The last time they faced each other was on Matchday 25 of the 2021 Argentine League. On that occasion it was a 1-1 draw at the Monumental Presidente Jose Fierro in Tucuman, with goals from Yonathan Cabral for the locals and Julian Alvarez for River Plate.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman in the US

The game that River Plate and Atletico Tucuman will play this Saturday, June 11 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium for the Matchday 2 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: River Plate are the favorite with -340 odds, while Atletico Tucuman have +850. A tie would finish in a +450 payout.

DraftKings River Plate -340 Tie +450 Atletico Tucuman +850

*Odds via DraftKings

