River Plate will try to get closer to the leaders, Racing Club, when they visit Atletico Tucuman this Sunday. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Argentina Copa de la Liga 2022 in the US

River Plate will play against Atletico Tucuman this Sunday, April 24, in a game valid for Matchday 13 of the Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, it will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

River Plate will have one of their last chances to overtake Racing in the standings, and for that they will have to beat Atletico Tucuman, who, despite the fact that they are last in Zone A, are a team that always knows how to pose problems to other rivals of higher category and strength.

River Plate will have to play an intelligent game in order to obtain victory, but at the same time without overloading their players thinking about their next game on Wednesday, April 27, against Colo Colo for the Copa Conmebol Libertadores. The memory of the bad game against Talleres is still present, and the team led by Marcelo Gallardo will try not to make the same mistakes.

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: El Monumental, Belgrano, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two teams have faced each other for the Argentine League on 8 occasions (here the games for the Argentine Cup and other competitions are omitted) with a clear predominance of River Plate who never lost to Atletico Tucuman. In total there were 4 victories for the "Millonarios" and 4 draws.

The last game recorded between the two teams was for Matchday 25 of the 2021 Argentine League. On that occasion, it was a 1-1 draw with goals from Cabral for the "Decanos" and Julian Alvarez for River.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman in the US

The game that River Plate and Atletico Tucuman will this Sunday, April 24 at the El Monumental for the Matchday 12 of 2022 Copa de la Liga will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.

River Plate vs Atletico Tucuman: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: River Plate are the favorite with -400 odds, while Atletico Tucuman have +1000. A tie would finish in a +500 payout.

Caliente River Plate -400 Tie +500 Atletico Tucuman +1000

*Odds via Caliente