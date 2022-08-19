The Polish striker was signing autographs when a thief tried to make off with his expensive watch.

Not even Barcelona players are safe from the criminal element, even more shocking is that it happens at their training ground. New striker Robert Lewandowski was signing autographs when a thief tried to steal his $70,000 watch.

The incident occurred after an evening training session at Ciutat Esportiva complex, Lewandowski came out to greet and sign autographs for fans when a thief saw that the Polish striker had left his car door unlocked.

The culprit opened the car door and quickly grabbed the Barcelona player’s watch as fans screamed to call attention to Lewandowski as he chased the thief down.

Aftermath of thief stealing Lewandowski’s watch

Eventually police caught up to the thief and arrested him on the spot. Lewandowski’s watch was eventually returned to the 33-year-old striker who has already played his first league match for Barcelona but is still searching for his first official goal with his new club.

Lewandowski was grateful to the officers who returned his watch and chalked it up to a minor incident. The striker spoke to the press about his first game in LaLiga where he was shocked by the amount of defending he encountered by Rayo Vallecano.

"I was surprised when I saw six players inside their area and one of them marking me. This does not happen in the Bundesliga. This way of playing is anti-football. I hope it’s the only team in the league that plays like this."