A deal worth £47.5 million has been struck for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling by Chelsea's new owners to bring the England international to Stamford Bridge. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Blues.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea and Manchester City have agreed on a £47.5 million price tag for the transfer of Raheem Sterling. The personal conditions have finally been revealed, after reports earlier this week that the two sides were close to meeting halfway.

The Blues are now figuring out how to schedule a medical exam in London and are working through the practicalities involved. If all goes according to plan, Sterling would go to the United States for pre-season with his new side before the start of the regular season.

Summer began with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel targeting the 27-year-old as an important part of his offensive overhaul. Meanwhile, in Pep Guardiola's team, the addition of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, as well as the performances of players such as Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, and Riyad Mahrez, had created a heated rivalry for starting positions.

Raheem Sterling's contract with Chelsea

It has already been agreed upon that the English winger would sign a five-year deal with an additional option for another season. Since he was not a starter for City last season, Sterling is in desperate need of playing time due to the 2022 World Cup in November.

With the promise of more playing time, the winger was no doubt tempted to sign for Chelsea by the compensation they had promised him. The Citizens had been paying him a whopping £300,000 a week, so it is said that Sterling's new contract would earn him similar numbers.

How much will Raheem Sterling make a week?

Sterling will become Chelsea's highest-paid player after signing a contract for more than £15.5 million a year. Previously, it was Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku who allegedly earned £17 million annually before his departure on loan to his former side, Inter, for the 2022-23 season.

Taking this into account, Raheem Sterling would earn about £1.2 million per month or £300,000 a week. That would make it nearly £60,000 a day, or around £7,500 per hour, or £312 per minute.