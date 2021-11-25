Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna will face each other one more time for the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Quarterfinals Playoffs. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican league game in the US.

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for second leg of 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs

Tigres UANL will host Santos Laguna at the Estadio Universitario for the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Quarterfinals Playoffs. Here you will find all the detailed information about this Mexican league soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. To watch this game live in the US, tune in on fuboTV (free trial).

This game promises to be one of the most entertaining of the playoffs. Tigres finished in fourth place in the regular season with 28 points, while Santos ended their campaign in fifth place with 24.

After the first leg match at the Estadio Nueva Corona, these two teams face each other again and only one of them will reach the semifinals of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs. Take a look at the information below so you don't miss this deciding game.

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Date

Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna play for the second leg Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs on Sunday, November 28 at the Estadio Universitario. In the 2021 Liga MX regular season, they drew 1-1 at Tigres.

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 7.00 PM

CT: 6.00 PM

MT: 5.00 PM

PT: 4.00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: TV Channel and live stream in the US

The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarter-Finals Leg 2 game between Tigres and Santos Laguna to be played on Sunday at the Estadio Universitario will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming). Other options are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.