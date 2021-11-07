The Liga MX 2021 Playoffs are already set. Here, check out everything you need to know about Liga MX 2021 Apertura final phase: schedule, teams, format and how to watch it in the US.

The 2021 Liga MX Torneo Apertura has already wrapped up and now it’s time for the Liga MX 2021 Playoffs. The best 12 teams of the campaign will play the final phase to decide the champions of the season.

During Matchday 17, five spots remained open until the last minute. Finally, Atletico San Luis was the last team to qualify for the Liga MX 2021 Playoffs. While the best four teams qualified directly to the quarterfinals, the others will play a reclassification.

The last phase of the Apertura 2021 Liga MX will take place from November 20 to December 12, 2021. Here, check out the road to define the champions of the tournament, the format, dates, and how to watch each match in the US.

Liga MX 2021-22 Playoffs: Format

The best twelve teams of the regular season standings have qualified for the final phase. As we said earlier, the first four secured a quarterfinal spot, while sides seeded from five through twelve will have to take part in a preliminary, one-legged round. However, from the quarterfinals onwards, the series has home and away matches. The best ranked teams will play the rematch at home.

Liga MX 2021-22 Playoffs: Teams

For the final phase of the Liga MX 2021 Playoffs, Club America, Atlas, Leon and Tigres UANL have qualified directly to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Toluca, Puebla, Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Pumas UNAM and Atletico San Luis earned spots for the preliminary round.

Liga MX 2021-22 Playoffs: Schedule and How to Watch in the US

Reclassification

November, 20-21 (TBD)

Santos Laguna vs. Atlético San Luis

Toluca vs UNAM

Puebla vs Guadalajara

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey

Quarterfinals

The first legs will be played on 24–25 November, and the second legs will be played on 27–28 November.

Seed 8 vs Club America

Seed 7 vs Atlas

Seed 6 vs Leon

Seed 5 vs Pumas UNAM

The Liga MX 2021 Apertura season will be carried by four major U.S. broadcast outlets: Univision networks TUDN and UniMas, ESPN Deportes, Telemundo and Fox Deportes.

Liga MX 2021 Playoffs: Bracket