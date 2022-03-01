Universitario will face Barcelona SC this Wednesday, March 2 at the Estadio Monumental "U" for the second leg of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores qualifying stage. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Universitario and Barcelona SC will face each other at the Estadio Monumental “U” for the second leg of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores Second Phase 2 this Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 PM (ET). Find here all you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

In the first leg of this Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores 2022 qualifying, Barcelona SC were far superior. The final result of 2-0 does not reflect at all what happened in that game, in which the Ecuadorians were far superior and could have scored more goals had it not been for the great performance of goalkeeper Carvallo.

That is why, in this second leg, Universitario are obliged to show a better version of themselves if they want to go through the round. For their part, Barcelona SC is enough with a tie, although of course they should not be overconfident and try to close the series by scoring at least one goal.

Universitario vs Barcelona SC: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Monumental “U”, Lima, Peru

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Universitario vs Barcelona SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Universitario vs Barcelona SC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The most repeated result between these two rivals throughout history are draws. In total, Barcelona SC and Universitario have faced each other 7 times, and 4 of them have been draws. Otherwise, the Ecuadorians have won twice, while the Peruvians have only done it 1. The last matches between the two for the first leg of this Copa Libertadores 2022, with Barcelona SC winning 2-0.

How to watch or live stream Universitario vs Barcelona SC in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, March 2 at the Estadio Monumental “U” for the Phase 2 of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Barcelona SC and Universitario will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Universitario vs Barcelona SC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Barcelona SC are the favorite with +120 odds, while Universitario have +235. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

Caliente Universitario +235 Tie +225 Barcelona SC +120

*Odds via Caliente