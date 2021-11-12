In a highly anticipated matchup for Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Uruguay host Argentina today, Friday, November 12. Unfortunately, Lionel Messi will not start for the visitors.

Needless to say, his absence in the first half will probably be a huge blow for Lionel Scaloni's side, who arrive at this clash unbeaten in the tournament. Juventus star Paulo Dybala will replace the PSG forward in what will be a long-awaited return for the playmaker to La Albiceleste's starting eleven.

Uruguay are desperate to get back to winning ways, so stepping into the field knowing Messi is on the sidelines could be a boost to their confidence. But why is the Argentine not starting? Let's break it down here.

The reason why Lionel Messi starts from the bench for Argentina vs. Uruguay

Whenever Argentina shows up for any game, it's usual to see Lionel Messi on the field. He barely misses a game, especially when it comes to international soccer. So, seeing him on the bench today will be strange.

Lionel Messi won't start for Argentina against Uruguay because he hasn't fully recovered from knee problems he suffered playing for PSG. Messi has missed the last few games for Paris Saint-Germain since leaving the game vs. Lille at halftime.

The former Barcelona star's pain in the knee has been linked with a scary foul he received in Argentina's win over Venezuela in September. Since then, he began to suffer issues on that part of his body. And, although he is understood to feel fine now, Scaloni and Messi have reportedly decided it was for the best that he didn't start this time. Following their trip to Uruguay, Argentina will host Brazil on Tuesday, November 16.