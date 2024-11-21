NBA News: Stephen A. Smith gets brutally honest on Bronny James and Lakers G League decision

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Orlando Magic, Stephen A. Smith weighed in on Bronny James and the team's stance on utilizing the NBA G League.

One of the most memorable moments for Los Angeles Lakers fans this NBA regular season was seeing Bronny James share the court with his legendary father, LeBron James. However, Bronny has yet to showcase his full potential, as his minutes on the floor have been limited. This situation prompted ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith to weigh in during a recent episode of The Full Send Podcast.

Despite his brief appearances with the Lakers, many believe Bronny might develop better with the South Bay Lakers, the team’s G League affiliate. Smith shared his honest take on Bronny’s ability to contribute meaningfully at the NBA level and discussed the unique challenges of being part of the James family legacy.

“Let’s cut the BS—there’s no question this was a favor,” Smith said bluntly. “Bronny James didn’t do what it takes to earn a spot on an NBA roster. That’s the bottom line.” He also addressed the circumstances surrounding Bronny’s draft selection, noting: “You could question getting drafted. Sometimes they draft on potential, and there are plenty of second-round picks whose potential is unknown.”

Smith expanded on the pressure Bronny faces to prove himself, adding: “I’m not saying he hasn’t shown he’s worthy. I’m saying that’s what needs to happen. If it hasn’t, it kind of sucks for Bronny because his debut could’ve been something spectacular in a year or two.”

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers is fouled by Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

What Bronny needs to do, according to Smith

Smith didn’t shy away from offering advice on how Bronny could have handled his transition into professional basketball, especially given his health challenges. “You get drafted 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, and on opening night, you’re in the lineup alongside LeBron James. It’s historic—but at some point, Bronny needs to say, ‘I don’t want this anymore.’”

Smith elaborated: “He’s got to earn his stripes in the G League, prove he’s worthy of being here. He can’t rely on LeBron always being there to protect and cover for him.” Smith’s comments suggest Bronny should focus on dominating in the G League to establish himself as a legitimate NBA talent.

Smith’s take on Bronny’s Lakers roster spot

Smith was also candid about Bronny’s place on the Lakers roster and its implications for other aspiring players. “No one would’ve said anything about that moment—Bronny and LeBron sharing the court—as long as it didn’t continue. But when you’re occupying an NBA roster spot, people will ask: ‘Isn’t there someone else more deserving?’”

He concluded with a pointed remark: “It’s on Bronny to say, ‘I’m not comfortable with this. I want to earn my place.’” While Smith’s comments reflect one perspective, the decision ultimately lies with Bronny and the effort he puts in whether it’s with the South Bay Lakers or the main roster.