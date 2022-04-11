USWNT take on Uzbekistan at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania for a International Friendly a game. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USWNT vs Uzbekistan: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch this 2022 International Friendly game

USWNT and Uzbekistan meet in a 2022 International Friendly game. This game will take place at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania. The home team hasn't lost a game since last year. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

USWNT have not lost a game since August 2, 2021, on that occasion they were big favorites at the Olympic Games but lost against Canada 0-1. After that loss the USWNT won eight games and drew another three, most recently against Uzbekistan 9-1.

Uzbekistan do not have a good record in 2022 as before this game the women of Uzbekistan only won one of three games, the victory was against Lithuania 1-0 but a few days later on February 19 they lost 2-0 against Ukraine.

USWNT vs Uzbekistan: Date

USWNT and Uzbekistan play for a 2022 International Friendly game on April 12, Tuesday at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania. It is highly likely that the home team will win this game again by two or more goals, but the visitors know what mistakes they made during the first game.

USWNT vs Uzbekistan: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4 :00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USWNT vs Uzbekistan at the 2022 International Friendly

This 2022 International Friendly game USWNT and Uzbekistan at the Subaru Park in Pennsylvania on April 12, Tuesday, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ViX, ESPN2

